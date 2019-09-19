‘She didn’t even slow down’: Man hit by car while trying to save dog in Gibsonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- A Piedmont man was hit by a car while walking his dog.

It happened on Monday on Bethel Street in Gibsonville.

Kyle Everett was walking his dog Nala along the side of the road. A loud truck spooked her while they were crossing the street and she froze.

Unfortunately she stopped in the middle of the street. Everett said he saw a car coming down the hill.

“I’m waving my hand like 'stop' and I’m trying to get her and I look back up and I’m like 'she’s not stopping,' so I just grabbed her and pretty much braced for impact,” Everett said.

The driver hit Everett and Nala hard.

“She didn’t even attempt to slow down. She hit us then she stepped on the breaks. I was laying there, I was hurt too bad,” Everett said.

Nala ran away as the driver stopped.

“I was like, 'How did you not see me? What are you going to do, just blow through the stop sign? Because you had to stop for the stop sign.' She didn’t even slow down,” Everett said.

Everett’s fiancée Sherika Jones got a call from an unknown number that night. A witness told her Everett had been hit.

“I saw Kyle laying in the road and I jumped out of my car. I thought he was dead until I got to him. I could hear him screaming,” Jones said.

“I messed my hip up. Some internal injuries to my hip. My back was hurting pretty good,” Everett said.

Nala was later found back at the house with her leg split open.

“Just pay attention to your surroundings and pedestrians walking. And just slow down,” Everett cautioned.

Fortunately both will make a full recovery. Everett urges drivers to pay attention.

“I’m just glad to be here, I’m glad Nala’s alright. Because I could’ve jumped out of the way. I just can’t see my dog get flattened,” Everett said.

Gibsonville police said the driver who hit Everett has not been charged. The accident is still being investigated.