‘My time will come’: Winston-Salem State Backup Quarterback Miles Timmons has big dreams off the gridiron

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State Backup Quarterback Miles Timmons knows he's not destined for the NFL. But according to WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson, "Miles is going to change the world."

He's already doing big things like speaking at donor luncheons. He's a provost scholar and Meis graduation scholar. Miles is majoring in business administration and corporate finance, and his minor? Chinese.

"With Chinese, it's ... fighting English as the number one language of business," Timmons said. "To learn that while I'm here on campus, gain proficiency and fluency on that, you can't beat that."

You can't beat Miles' attitude either — his outlook on life, his determination to explore the world.

This summer, he studied aboard in Brazil. Last summer, an internship at nationwide.

Again, he loves his football, before arriving at WSSU, Miles led Northern Guilford High School to the state semifinals his senior season. But now watching from the sidelines is tough.

"The lessons I've picked up by having to sit back and watch other people garner the success, sit back and you're not in the forefront or the center of attention, but you're learning at the same time," he said. "Learning how to operate in that sense, and then when your time comes. It may not be here in Winston, but my time will come. It might be after I graduate, but it's going to come."

Miles is already a shining star on campus. On this day, chosen to share his story in front of a big audience including WSSU donors, he wowed the crowd.

Paul Meis said, "I'm very impressed. He's just a very special young man, a credit to this institution."

Robinson said, "Miles is the quintessential WSSU male student, someone who comes here, is confident, goes and gets a degree and makes a good life for himself when he graduates."

And that life could be incredibly exciting for Miles Timmons.

"I want to live in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Abu Dhabi," he said. "We can start with those."