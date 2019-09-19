× Man caught on camera dumping four kittens in North Carolina, deputies say

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — Four kittens were abandoned, and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office has photos of the wanted suspect.

The sheriff’s office issued a plea for the public’s help to identify a man who may be responsible for dumping four kittens on Old Airport Road in New Bern on Wednesday morning.

Deputies say surveillance footage caught the man in the act.

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Division at (252) 636-6620 or Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357.