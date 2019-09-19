× Maine mom pleads not guilty after accused of killing 1-year-old daughter by rubbing fentanyl on baby’s gums

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine woman said she’s not guilty after she was accused of killing her baby by rubbing fentanyl on the girl’s gums, WABI reports.

Kimberly Nelligan, 33, of Bangor, submitted her plea in court Wednesday.

Nelligan was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a scheduled drug after police found her 1-year-old daughter unresponsive in her home back in October.

The baby was taken to a hospital where she died.

The medical examiner concluded that the girl died from fentanyl poisoning, WABI reports.

The baby’s father reportedly told police, for about two months, the woman had been trying to help her daughter sleep by rubbing fentanyl residue on the inside of the child’s gums, according to court documents.

The suspect was allowed bail under the conditions that she has no unsupervised contact with children and does not contact her daughter’s father.