Fraternity revokes Elon University chapter's charter over alcohol misuse, destruction of property

ELON, N.C. — Fraternity Kappa Sigma revoked the charter of Elon University’s chapter after multiple Elon honor code violations, according to a university news release.

The International Headquarters and Supreme Executive Committee of Kappa Sigma Fraternity told the university that it was revoking the Lambda Lambda chapter’s charter and the organization will “immediately cease all activities at Elon.”

The decision stems from a string of honor code violations last spring.

These include disorderly conduct, unauthorized use of alcohol, compromising the wellbeing and academics of new members and destroying and defacing property.

The fraternity’s international leadership launched an alumni board of control to support the undergraduate members, and Elon Student Life staff has been helping alumni advisors and headquarters staff improve the chapter.

“Those efforts did not meet expectations, and the national leadership of Kappa Sigma made the decision to close the chapter at Elon,” the university said in a news release.

Elon Student Life staff plans to work with Kappa Sigma headquarters and Elon alumni to determine how and when the fraternity could be reestablished at the university.