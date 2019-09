SANTEE, S.C. — A group of hunters caught a huge alligator in South Carolina and now their Facebook post is going viral.

George Mourounas posted the photos on Sunday and they have been shared more than 9,000 times.

The huge alligator was caught in Santee.

Mourounas said the alligator was 12 feet 6 inches long and weighed 726 pounds.

The hunters took their catch to 301 Processing and Taxidermy.