× Eastern Guilford High School student arrested after fight at school

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — An Eastern Guilford High School student was arrested after a fight at school, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with simple assault.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, four students were involved in a fight at the school.

Deputies say there were no significant injuries.

School administrators and resource officers are investigating what sparked the fight. Deputies believe it may be related to another recent altercation between the same students off-campus.