Campus police investigating after alleged rape at Elon University

ELON, N.C. — Elon University police are looking for answers after a reported rape earlier this month, according to the Elon News Network.

A police report places the incident at the Station at Mill Point, a 24-building university housing community of more than 300 juniors and seniors located close to campus.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 1, campus police responded to Alamance Regional Medical Center after a nurse reported that a woman in the emergency room had been sexually assaulted, ENN reports, citing a heavily redacted incident report.

A few hours later, at 2:25 a.m., a detective with university police responded to the hospital and joined the investigation.

The case is under investigation as a second-degree rape. The suspect, who has not been identified, was listed as a non-resident who had been using alcohol.