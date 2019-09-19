Campus police investigating after alleged rape at Elon University

Posted 8:14 am, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16AM, September 19, 2019

Elon University

ELON, N.C. — Elon University police are looking for answers after a reported rape earlier this month, according to the Elon News Network. 

A police report places the incident at the Station at Mill Point, a 24-building university housing community of more than 300 juniors and seniors located close to campus.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 1, campus police responded to Alamance Regional Medical Center after a nurse reported that a woman in the emergency room had been sexually assaulted, ENN reports, citing a heavily redacted incident report.

A few hours later, at 2:25 a.m., a detective with university police responded to the hospital and joined the investigation.

The case is under investigation as a second-degree rape. The suspect, who has not been identified, was listed as a non-resident who had been using alcohol.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.