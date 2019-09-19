BlueCross BlueShield of NC president charged with driving while impaired, child abuse after wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The president and CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina was charged with driving while impaired and child abuse after a wreck, according to North Carolina courts.

Patrick Hugh Conway was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, civil renovation of driver's license, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and reckless driving with wanton disregard.

BCBSNC announced in a statement that, despite the charges, Conway will stay on as president and CEO.

The crash happened on Interstate 85 in Randolph County earlier this summer.

Here is the full statement from BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina:

Early this summer, BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina’s President and CEO Patrick Conway was involved in a traffic accident where he was suspected to be impaired and charged with related offenses. No one was injured in the accident. Patrick immediately made the Board of Trustees aware of the situation. Our Board takes this matter very seriously. Upon learning of the incident in June, it immediately established a committee within the Board to review the situation, and engaged outside counsel and experts to aid the process. After careful consideration, the Board of Trustees decided that Patrick’s strong leadership will continue to be an asset and he will remain as President and CEO. Patrick has been a great leader of BlueCross NC, fighting to improve the quality of health services, lower costs, and deliver an overall exceptional experience for our customers. As an organization, we remain focused on our mission to serve the customers and communities that we live and work in.