Asheboro businesses evacuate after gas leak near Worth Street and Fayetteville Street

Posted 1:30 pm, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, September 19, 2019

Photo Gallery

ASHEBORO, N.C. — “Many businesses” in Asheboro are evacuating after a gas leak, according to Randolph County Emergency Services.

Thursday afternoon, the gas leak, which happened in the area of Worth Street and Fayetteville Street, prompted officials to close several roads in the area in addition to evacuating local businesses.

The fire department said officials were evacuating the businesses because the concrete was buckling.

“Please avoid the area,” Randolph County Emergency Services said in a tweet.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.