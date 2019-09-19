Asheboro businesses evacuate after gas leak near Worth Street and Fayetteville Street

ASHEBORO, N.C. — “Many businesses” in Asheboro are evacuating after a gas leak, according to Randolph County Emergency Services.

Thursday afternoon, the gas leak, which happened in the area of Worth Street and Fayetteville Street, prompted officials to close several roads in the area in addition to evacuating local businesses.

The fire department said officials were evacuating the businesses because the concrete was buckling.

“Please avoid the area,” Randolph County Emergency Services said in a tweet.