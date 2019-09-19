× 21-year-old UNC student, a Morehead-Cain scholar, dies unexpectedly after getting sick

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A University of North Carolina Morehead-Cain scholar who was supposed to graduate next May died unexpectedly on Sept. 17, WTVD reports.

Wynn Burrus, 21, is remembered in part for starting an organization — called Hope for Hope — that collects letters from UNC students written for children at Hope Charter Leadership Academy in Raleigh.

According to a blog post from Burrus’ family, she had been sick over the weekend with what was believed to be a sinus infection. She was on antibiotics but suddenly started feeling worse Sunday.

Sunday night, Burrus’ roommates found her unconscious. First responders rushed her to the hospital but two days later, she was dead.

Burrus was a business administration major who had interned in Washington and New York. She also studied abroad in Vienna. She planned to work in the financial sector after graduation.

Burrus graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School where she founded Bigger Than You, a program that provides service opportunities to special needs students.

Read more at WTVD.