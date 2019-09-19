× 2 charged with murder after High Point police say man stabbed attempted robber more than 20 times

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people are charged with murder after an attempted robbery ended with a man stabbing the alleged robber more than 20 times, according to High Point police.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Player Drive and Austin Street after an out-of-breath caller reported that he was attacked and his SUV was stolen.

The caller described his SUV as a Subaru Forrester and said that a woman named “Christie” was driving around in it.

He also said a man, who was with “Christie,” had “pulled out a knife.”

While the caller was speaking with High Point 911 over the phone, he said the woman came back and tried to run him over with the SUV.

In a separate phone call, another caller then reported that a man, Jesse White, had showed up at his home after suffering “real bad” knife wounds.

At the scene, police found White, 32, of High Point, with stab wounds to the neck and chest. The man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries at about 11:05 p.m.

Detectives investigated and determined that the incident began when White and Christina N. Johnson, 34, of High Point, who police referred to as White’s intimate partner, met up with Rodney L. Welborn, 38, of Burlington.

After the meeting, Welborn agreed to give the couple a ride in his Subaru Forrester.

At the end of the ride, White allegedly tried to steal Welborn’s backpack.

When Welborn got out of the SUV to confront the man and take his backpack back, the woman allegedly got into the driver’s seat and drove away, leaving the two men in the road.

After Johnson drove off, Welborn reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed White more than 20 times.

Welborn was arrested and charged with first degree murder for White’s death.

He was confined to Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

Johnson was also arrested and charged with common law robbery and first degree murder. According to police, she is charged with murder because she willingly participated in the common law robbery that ended in White’s death.

She was confined to Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

High Point detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Knight at (336) 887-7864 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.