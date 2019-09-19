1 dead, 7 injured after bus containing SC-native gospel singer Josh Turner’s road crew drives off cliff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHANDON, Calif. — One person is dead and seven are injured after the tour bus of South Carolina-native gospel singer Josh Turner's road crew crashed near Shandon in California, according to KSBY.

At about 11:45 p.m., the bus crashed on Highway 46, near Mcmillan Canyon, as it was leaving Turner's concert at Vina Robles Amphitheater, headed to Washington.

The bus drove off the road and off an 80-foot cliff before crashing into a riverbed, first responders told KSBY.

Two people were thrown from the bus, and one of them, a man, died.

Out of the seven people injured, two suffered major injuries. The others suffered moderate injuries.

Turner, nor any other of the musicians were not on the bus.

California Highway Patrol said drugs and alcohol were not factors. Troopers are investigating to see if medical issues may have been a factor.