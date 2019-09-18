Woman hit, killed on bike in High Point crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The woman who was hit and killed by a car in a High Point crash Tuesday afternoon has been identified, police say.

Carmen Gail Plasky, 53, of High Point was hit around 4:15 p.m. on South Main Street near Furnitureland On Main.

Officers responded to the crash around 4:17 p.m.

Medical personnel pronounced Plasky dead at the scene of the crash.

An early investigation has found that she left a parking lot of a business in the 2200 block of South Main Street and rode into oncoming traffic.

Police say she rode into the path of the vehicle she was hit by.

No charges will be filed against the driver, police say.