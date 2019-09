Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman is facing multiple charges after a Greensboro apartment fire Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Aleen Smith, 21, of Greensboro, is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of weapon of mass destruction, discharge within city limits and arson.

The two-alarm fire was at apartments at 2914 Hahns Lane.

No injuries were reported.