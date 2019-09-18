Winston-Salem’s ‘Apple Lady’ creates whimsical, fun works of art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In the heart of the arts district you’ll find the work of a woman simply known as “The Apple Lady.”

“I love my apples because they remind me of home,” said Currie Williams. Her facination with apples goes back the apply tree in her mother's front yard in Memphis, Tennessee. “I would put the apples in my paintings to remind me of the tree in my mom’s front yard.”

Her folk art paintings portray scenes from her childhood.

“Everyone of my paintings tells a story,” she said. “Reminds me of home, the places we lived and the people we’ve met.”

She's constantly creating something new.

“They are whimsical, it's fun, it should take you to a place you don’t know,” she said.

Currie also has a new Children’s book out called “Middle Children are Special.” You can find the book on Amazon or at this year’s Roy’s Folks Crafts Fair.