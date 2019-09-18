Wake Forest University issues alert after rape reported on campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University police are investigating a rape reported to have happened on campus Saturday, according to a WakeAlert. 

Police found out about the incident Tuesday.

It reportedly happened in Angelou Residence Hall.

The alleged victim said that they know the suspect.

If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation, contact the University Police at (336) 758- 5911

