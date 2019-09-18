U.S. Marine, teen accused of giving LSD to NC service members, civilians

Posted 4:07 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, September 18, 2019

Andrew Christian Gray and Allison Alexia Seely

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A member of the U.S. Marine Corps and a 19-year-old are accused of giving LSD to civilians and active members of the military in NC, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. 

Andrew Christian Gray, 23, of Jacksonville and Allison Alexia Seely, 19, of Jacksonville, were reportedly arrested Monday and are facing drug charges.

Gray was arrested at Camp Lejeune and charged with the following:

  • felony trafficking in LSD by sale
  • felony trafficking in LSD  by deliver
  • felony trafficking in LSD  by manufacture
  • felony trafficking in LSD  by possession

He was taken to the magistrate and given a $404,000 secured bond.

Seely was arrested in her Jacksonville home and charged with the following:

  • felony trafficking in LSD by sale
  • felony trafficking in LSD  by deliver
  • felony trafficking in LSD  by manufacture
  • felony trafficking in LSD  by possession
  • two counts felony conspire to traffic LSD
  • two counts to sell schedule I controlled substance
  • two counts conspire to deliver schedule I controlled substance
  • two counts sell schedule I controlled substance

She was taken to the magistrate and given a $452,000 secured bond.

Authorities are still unsure how Gray and Seely may or may not be connected.

They are both currently in the Onslow County Detention Center.

They were both scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

