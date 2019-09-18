There are 6 named storms in the Western Hemisphere

Wednesday has been quite a day for cyclones. By late morning, there were six named storms moving in the Atlantic, over the United States or in the Eastern Pacific.

The storms are:

Hurricane Humberto

Humberto, the year’s second major Atlantic hurricane, was heading toward Bermuda as a sprawling Category 3 storm.

The storm’s powerful core is expected to pass Wednesday night just north of the Atlantic island territory. The system likely will batter the island with hurricane-force and tropical-storm-force winds Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Tropical Depression Imelda

Imelda, once a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, was flooding parts of the Houston area on Wednesday morning as a tropical depression.

The storm is expected to drop large amounts of rain — perhaps up to 25 inches — into Thursday over eastern Texas.

Tropical Storm Jerry

Jerry, still hundreds of miles east of the Caribbean Sea’s easternmost islands, could become a hurricane by Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

It could get near the northern Leeward Islands, including the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, Friday into Saturday morning, but it’s too soon to tell if the islands will be affected.

Tropical Storm Kiko

Kiko, once a hurricane in the Pacific, could become a hurricane again by Friday or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.

But it is not expected to affect land anytime soon, if ever.

Tropical Storm Lorena

Lorena, just off southwestern Mexico’s Pacific coast on Wednesday afternoon, could strengthen into a hurricane before lashing the coast Wednesday evening into Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm by Saturday could reach Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Mario

Mario also was in the Pacific on Wednesday, well off Mexico’s coast.

It’s forecast to become a hurricane later Wednesday but not expected to have much impact on land over the next few days.