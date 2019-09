× Shooter fires at Burlington officers; suspect taken into police custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person is in custody after Burlington police say he shot at officers, according to the police department.

At 11:44 a.m., officers tried to pull over and arrest a person on outstanding warrants for felony charges.

The person reportedly got out of the vehicle at the intersection of Key Street and Rauhut Street and fired at police.

No officers were injured.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.