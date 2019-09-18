Perdue recalls frozen chicken over undeclared allergens, misbranding

Perdue Foods, LLC is recalling 495 pounds of frozen chicken due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall was issued Tuesday.

The product has wheat in it, which can cause an allergic reaction when eaten, but the wheat is not listed on the label.

The products are 22 ounce bags of Simply Smart Organics Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free with a “Best By” date of Aug. 29, 2020.

The chicken is labeled gluten free but does contain chicken nugget products.

The recall affects distributors and retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

So far, no one has reported having an allergic reaction to the chicken.

People who have bought the chicken are urged to either throw it away or return it.

If you have questions about the recall, you can call Perdue Consumer Care at (866) 866-3703.