NC A&T security guard on leave after punching student in conflict caught on video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A security guard at N.C. A&T has been placed on leave as university police investigate a campus incident involving a student, the News & Record reports.

A 15-second video posted on social media Saturday shows an A&T security guard punching an A&T student in the neck. It’s not clear from the video what prompted the encounter, and the student did not appear to be seriously injured.

At about 5:15 p.m Friday, A&T police reports 57-year-old security officer Richard E. Hughes encountered the student inside the university’s student center.

A&T Police Chief Charles Wilson said in an email interview Tuesday that the security guard has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the department investigates. Wilson said no criminal charges have been filed and no one has been arrested.

University Police is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred between a student and security officer on 9/13/2019 at the student center. The security officer has been placed on administrative leave. #NCAT — NCAT UPD (@NCATUPD1) September 15, 2019