More alleged victims come forward in case against former group home employee

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County district attorney’s office says more alleged victims are coming forward as it continues to investigate sexual allegations against Richard Heath.

In court Wednesday, FOX8 learned at least four people have called the district attorney’s office claiming to be victims.

Prosecutors say some of the alleged crimes took place surrounding church activities in Alamance County in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

On Wednesday, Richard Vernell Heath, 51, was facing a judge for his latest charges stemming from a third victim coming forward in the case.

The victim claimed Heath molested him between the ages of five and 15.

Heath now faces six charges of first-degree sexual offense with a child.

The judge determined he was a danger to the community and gave him a $750,000 bond.

Heath already faced one count of statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was arrested last Tuesday.

The group home was co-owned by Deputy Police Chief James Hinson.

Hinson retired from the Greensboro Police Department Friday.