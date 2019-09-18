Man who climbed 400-foot WKMG tower climbs down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man climbed the 400-foot WKMG tower Wednesday and has reportedly climbed back down, according to WKMG reports.

Police say the man has a "known history of mental illness."

Police who were negotiating with him and first responders were waiting when he made it to back the bottom of the tower.

He was climbing the tower for nearly 8 hours.

The man stood near the top of the tower for around 4 hours and when firefighters began to climb the tower with equipment to help him down, he climbed higher and made it to the top.

He started his descent around 3:45 p.m. and took frequent breaks on the way down.

The situation started around 11 a.m. when the man reportedly went into a secured area with a backpack.

He climbed at least 300 feet before taking his first break and before making it to the top.

Authorities used a bullhorn at one point to negotiate with him.

The reason for the man's climb is unknown at this time.