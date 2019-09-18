Local woman finds keys to happiness with piano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Piedmont piano player shows one of the keys to happiness is doing what you love.

At 86 years old, Libby Blythe has now been playing the piano publicly for 76 years.

“The piano's my first love,” Blythe said.

Blythe has played in Piedmont churches for decades and spent some time traveling with singing groups.

But some of the greatest music she’s ever made has been with her family.

Blythe, along with her husband Buster and their two daughters Margo and Cheryl, traveled to different cities and states participating in singing competitions.

Many family memories came from the State Annual Singing Convention, which many know as the Benson Sing.

The Benson Sing is one of the largest and oldest gospel singing competitions in the United States.

Blythe proudly keeps the family’s five grand prize trophies on the top shelf.

“Those trophies were for the highest scores beating choirs, male quartets, female quartets, mixed quartets, trios, youth, everything, so those are real honors, and I give God praise for those. You know I do," Blythe said.

Blythe is thankful for all the memories, especially considering that she is a 51-year breast cancer survivor, beating it twice.

Sadly, Margo passed away from breast cancer in 1999.

Buster passed away last year.

Life is not the same without them, but Blythe’s Christian faith and family memories keep her encouraged.

“I thought if he were here, I wonder what Buster would tell me to do,” Blythe said. “It was like he said, 'carry on.' Those two words. So I'm trying to carry on.”