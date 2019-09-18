Highclere Castle, home of ‘Downton Abbey,’ to go on Airbnb for 2 people to enjoy a royal one-night stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHCLERE, England — Downton Abbey is coming to life as two lucky people will have the chance to spend a night in Highclere Castle, the British home where the show takes place.

Airbnb plans to open the castle up for a one-night stay for just two people.

And it's not just a place to crash!

The pair will get the full experience, from an opportunity to share cocktails with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon to a traditional dinner in the state dining room, all the while waited on by the castle's own butler.

After dinner, the two guests will enjoy coffee in the library.

The day will close, of course, with a good night's rest in one of the principal bedrooms, complete with a view of the 1,000 acres of parkland.

“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay," Lady Carnarvon, the host on Airbnb, said. "Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”

Airbnb will open up booking for a one-night Nov. 26 stay beginning on Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. for only $159 to celebrate the recent release of the Downtown Abbey movie.

House rules include no pets (but there are nine dogs at the castle!), no smoking, all newspapers must be ironed, one butler per person, cocktail dress de rigueur for dinner and gossip allowed only in downstairs quarters.

For more information, visit the Airbnb website.