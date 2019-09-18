× High Point University monitoring 5 possible mumps cases on campus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University is monitoring five possible mumps cases on campus.

A note was sent out to campus students and staff Wednesday afternoon.

The note said the on-campus health clinic identified the possible cases and let the health department know.

The university is following protocol to make sure students and staff aren’t exposed.

The university is working with the Guilford County Health Department to determine if these are actual mumps cases.

The students who are being treated for the possible cases are being provided with special housing.