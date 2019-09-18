High Point leaders break ground on $80 million development project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- One day after High Point University announced its 10-year growth plan, the city of High Point broke ground on an $80 million dollar development project.

City leaders say it's a way to move the city forward.

The BB&T Point will be at the center of it all. There will be five new buildings surrounding the park that will open up more choices for people to eat and shop.

What is now open space around BB&T Point will be transformed into the 'Market Center' come next year: a three-story, 52,000-square-foot structure.

“This is the first building that’s going to help bring vitality back to High Point," said Mayor Jay Wagner. "It’s going to have a great food hall on the first floor, so if you’re a foodie, you’re going to have great local chefs and local restaurants to come to and we’re going to have offices above that,."

Sheila Raby has lived in the area for over four decades and is thrilled with the growth she's seen and what's still to come.

“I think it’ll be great for job opportunities for everyone around and it will bring more people to the Triad and there will be a lot more eating places," Raby said.

The building will stand behind the field's centerfield wall at Church and Elm Streets. The second and third floor will overlook the ball field.

“It meets our goal of getting people working downtown. Getting more activity downtown, creating a place that our High Pointers can enjoy 365 days a year,” Mayor Wagner said.

City leaders say more activity and less vacant space is the goal.

“We lost $100 million dollars of value right on these properties that we see that we’re looking to replace and that’ll help keep property taxes low and amenities high for High Point,” said Greg Demko, city manager of High Point.

“Anything to help High Point grow is wonderful to me,” said Rod Thee, a longtime resident.

“This is showcasing to people around the world. Not just in High Point itself," Demko said. "We’re hoping that that will stimulate to some of them to want to live here, set up a business here and have their kids live here as well."

“More jobs. That’s what it’s all about," Raby said.

The Market Center is set to be completed by Elliott Sidewalk Communities April 2020.