Former deputy in NC admits to affair with murder suspect

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — A lieutenant who used to work with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office says he had an affair with a woman at the time of her husband’s murder, WITN reports.

Sharon Whitford, a former employee at a courthouse, has been on trial for two weeks.

Whitford claimed she shot her husband, Jimmy Whitford, in self-defense

She is accused of killing him at their home in December 2017.

Former Lt. Dan Garden testified and said he had an affair with Whitford that began in September 2017.

The two spoke daily and had sexual encounters, Garden told jurors.

Garden said the victim called him the same night the shooting happened, saying he knew about the affair.

A conflict of interest and a contract that wasn’t renewed stopped Garden from being involved in the investigation.

The case is ongoing.