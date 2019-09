Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a Greensboro apartment complex Wednesday evening.

The fire is at apartments at 2914 Hahns Lane.

Our FOX8 crew on the scene saw heavy flames coming from the apartment building.

There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone has been injured.

FOX8 is working to get more details. Check back for updates.