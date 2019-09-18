× Burlington man taken into custody after shooting at 2 officers, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested after shooting at multiple police officers, according to a news release from Burlington police.

At 11:44 a.m., officers stopped a car on Key Street near the intersection of Rauhut Street to serve felony warrants on Markell Devon Buchanan.

Police said Buchanan got out of the car and immediately started shooting at a police officer.

As Buchanan was running from the scene, another officer arrived and Buchanan shot at that officer too.

A home was hit in the process but no one was hurt.

Officers established a perimeter and Buchanan was taken into custody.

Buchanan was wanted on two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of assault on a female, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana and driving with no operator’s license.

After allegedly shooting at the Burlington police officers, Buchanan was also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Buchanan is being held in the Alamance County Jail. For his domestic charges, he is being held with no bond pending a first appearance on Thursday. For the additional charges, Buchanan received a $1,235,000 secured bond.