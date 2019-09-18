ALSapalooza music festival in Greensboro helps raise money to create a world without ALS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the fourth year, the North Carolina chapter of the ALS Association is putting on ALSapalooza.

It's a music festival that, along with the silent auction, has helped raise $20,000 and helps to create a world without ALS.

Beth Christina who is an ALS Association board member, and Mary Luper, who is also on the board and living with ALS, joined us on FOX8 to talk about this event.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Kau Restaurant at Revolution Mills in Greensboro. Tickets cost $10.