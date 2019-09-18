Alamance County woman hopes to see late husband’s pistol again after it was stolen during break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- The Alamance County Sheriffs Office has arrested a man in connected to multiple home break-ins that span over seven months.

Joshua Jones was arrested on Monday by deputies.

Authorities said they believed Jones broke into at least three homes along Kirkpatrick Road south of Burlington.

The break-ins happened between January and July of 2019.

“That’s hard to handle,” said Carolyn Pulley, one of Jones' alleged victims.

Court documents show that Pulley’s home was broken into on Jan. 9.

Pulleytold FOX8 that she had pulled into her driveway that afternoon when she saw that four of her doors had been opened.

The one in the garage had been kicked, according to her.

“I knew somebody had come in because the door was open on the porch," Pulley said.

When authorities arrived, they found that her safe had been broken into, expensive jewelry was missing and several of her husbands guns were laying out on their bed and were loaded.

“Now I realize I could have been in real danger if I would have come into the house," Pulley said.

The one thing that she immediately knew was not there was a small pistol that she and her late husband had purchased 58 years ago on their wedding day.

“The gun itself means more to me than anything else that he took," Pulley said. "I don’t expect to see any of it back.”

Court documents show that Jones tried to break into Pulley's next door neighbor's house but was scared away by the alarm.

They also found he stole items from a third house nearby.

Pulley said that the most disturbing thing about the crime is that she knew Jones previously because he lived nearby and was friends with her son.

“I actually gave him the benefit of the doubt," Pulley said. "I mean he knows my son, so why would he do this."

So far Alamance County deputies have not recovered any of the stolen items.