Enter today for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Woods of Terror, Greensboro’s scariest haunted thrill park, September 20 – November 2, 2019!

This contest will be open for entries until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019. Ten lucky winners will be randomly selected and announced after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. To enter for your chance to win, fill out the registration form below. Good luck!

If you would like more information about Woods of Terror, or to get tickets of your own, please visit their website at: WoodsOfTerror.com