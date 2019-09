Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A person on a bike was hit and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The victim was hit around 4:15 p.m. on South Main Street near Furnitureland On Main.

High Point police and EMS are on scene.

South Main Street is blocked from Model Farm Road to East Moore Avenue.

The victim's identity has not been released.