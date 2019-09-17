× Victim in serious condition after 2 people shot overnight in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in serious condition after a double shooting in Greensboro overnight, according to police.

At about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of gunshots on the 1700 block of Grove Street.

At the scene, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital. One was treated and released. The other is in serious condition.

Police have released no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.