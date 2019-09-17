Victim in serious condition after 2 people shot overnight in Greensboro

Posted 6:25 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38AM, September 17, 2019

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in serious condition after a double shooting in Greensboro overnight, according to police.

At about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of gunshots on the 1700 block of Grove Street.

At the scene, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital. One was treated and released. The other is in serious condition.

Police have released no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.