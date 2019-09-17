× Teen breaks leg at NC trampoline park where boy died

GASTONIA, N.C. — An 18-year-old broke his leg at the same Gastonia trampoline park where a 12-year-old boy died earlier this year, WSOC reports.

The latest incident happened Friday night at Altitude on Franklin Boulevard.

Since the end of June, Gaston County EMS has responded to the facility three times.

Matthew Lu died at the trampoline park in June when he fell 10-15 feet from a rock-climbing wall.

The company shut down the rock-climbing wall after his death.

Currently, trampoline parks are not regulated by the state.