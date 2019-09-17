× Sex offender allegedly prostitutes woman with disability

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi man who is accused of prostituting a woman with a developmental disability is now behind bars, WDAM reports.

Louis Remont, 60, is facing multiple charges, including abuse of a vulnerable adult and prostitution-accepting money from a prostitute.

Deputies noticed suspicious activity near a rest area on Interstate 59 and began undercover surveillance of a truck, according to Forrest County Chief Investigator Capt. Phillip Hendricks.

What began as a possible prostitution bust became a human trafficking investigation.

Hendricks says the driver, a three-time convicted sex offender, was letting people take advantage of the passenger, a woman with a disability.

The Mississippi Sex Offender Registry shows that Remont has sex crime convictions that date back to 1999.

Remont has not been charged with human trafficking due to the wording of the human trafficking statute, but he could face trafficking charges.