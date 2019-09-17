Scene gets tense as family looks for answers in Burlington triple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – While police investigated a deadly shooting on Adams Street in Burlington on Sunday, family of the some of the victims crossed the crime scene tape officers put up to secure the area.

Video shows a few of those people confronting Burlington police officers and at one point you see a brief scuffle and at least one person yelling at an officer.

Three people died in the shooting at the Caring Hearts Assisted Living Facility.

Police identified the victims as Dana Underwood, 47, of Ireland Street; Tyson Bennett, 43 of Tate Street; and Anthony Fitcher, 46 of South Carolina.

It’s believed Underwood and Bennett were in a previous relationship.