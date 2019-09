× Rowan County man arrested for allegedly recording teenage girl in bathroom

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County man is facing charges for allegedly recording a teenage girl while she was in the bathroom, WBTV reports.

The victim was reportedly 14 years old at the time of the crime.

Christopher Joe Sebastian, 43, faces a charge of felony secret peeping into a room occupied by a female.

He was arrested Sunday and placed under a $25,000 secured bond, according to WBTV.