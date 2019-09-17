× Person killed at Winston-Salem business when crushed between forklift and pallet

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was killed at Winston-Salem business last week when they were crushed between a forklift and a pallet, according to the spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Labor.

The incident happened on Sept. 10 at about 11 a.m. at HPFABRICS Inc. on Kimwell Drive.

The Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division is investigating.

The preliminary investigation shows that employees were loading fabric rolls into a storage container when two employees were hit and pinned between the forklift and pallet.

One employee died from the crushing injuries and the other employee was transported to the hospital where they were admitted for unknown injuries.

No details have been released about the victim.