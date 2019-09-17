× NC man faces peeping charges for putting camera in hospital bathroom

RALEIGH, N.C. — It should be the very definition of a safe space but WakeMed Campus police said a Durham man turned the hospital restroom into his own source of porn collecting, WTVD reports.

54-year old Adrian Casablanca allegedly installed a Sony Camcorder in one of the public bathrooms at the Raleigh trauma hospital with the intent of gratifying himself sexually with the videos.

Casablanca was arrested Monday.

Investigators said they have evidence of at least one victim — a 52-year old woman who was secretly recorded.

Casablanca was booked into the Wake County Jail Monday on a $20,000 bond.

He faces a Wake County judge for the first time Tuesday morning for a felony charge of secret peeping and for illegally installing/using the photo device.