Mom allegedly gives toddler alcohol in Snapchat video

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Authorities in Stillwater, Oklahoma are investigating after a Snapchat video was posted that appears to show a woman giving alcohol to a child, KFOR reports.

"Our investigation is separate from the DHS investigation. They do a child welfare part and we do the criminal part," Sheriff Kevin Woodward

The Payne County Sheriff's Office is still looking into the video that blew up on social media over the weekend.

In the video, a child brings a bottle of what appears to be alcohol to his mom.

Then it looks like she gives him two shots of the alcohol from the cap.

Someone in the background then appears to cheer on the situation.

"We have to investigate that video and everything that's involved and all the people that are involved with that video," Sheriff Woodward said.

The woman in the video did not want to go on camera, but she did tell news for the DHS has taken custody of her son.

She also says this has been a stressful time, but she's adamant there was no alcohol in the cap.

"Never been without him a day in his life. And yes it was bad judgment on my part to even act like I gave him alcohol, but I swear there was none in the cap," she said.

But in an earlier Facebook post, the woman wrote: "I didn't know I was being videoed but even so what's the difference in giving your child cough syrup or rinsing their pacifier off with the beer you're drinking."

"I tell you that DHS, this department and the DA's office are all working together to bring this to closure very quick," Sheriff Woodward said.