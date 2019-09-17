× ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek back in chemotherapy after brief return to work

Alex Trebek said he’s undergoing another round of chemotherapy, a setback after the show announced the host’s return, in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

In August, Trebek said that he was returning to “Jeopardy!” and preparing for season 36.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy,” he said. “Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

On Tuesday, however, GMA reported Trebek started to quickly decline.

“I was doing so well, and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy,” he said.

The host went on to add, “I lost about 12 pounds in a week, and my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive five years after being diagnosed.