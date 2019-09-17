Hackers steal about $2,000 from Greensboro woman using money transfer app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman in Greensboro's personal banking information was compromised by online hackers who took out thousands of dollars.

Valeree Hall says when she tried to check her online bank account with BB&T, she realized she couldn't log in earlier this month.

"I went online to check to see what has cleared, and I couldn`t get into the system, and it said fraudulent information," Hall said.

She immediately called the customer service number and was told they had noticed fraudulent activity and that she needed to go to a local branch as soon as possible. She shared with the bank what happened, and they confirmed her account had been hacked. The thieves made several transactions from her account using Zelle, a money transferring app.

"It was not one transaction. It was about 20, 25 different transactions back to back to back," said Hall.

She filed a fraud report with the sheriff's office after the incident.

"I was assigned a deputy sheriff. They were very active, and it was the deputy sheriff who encouraged me to file it with the FBI, because, according to the bank, it was somewhere out of Florida," said Hall.

Over the course of the various transactions, Hall says one of the thieves involved took $300 dollars out of her account and decided to put it back.

Computer experts say it's important for people to keep their computer updated with virus-protection software.

"You can sometimes have a redirect virus that basically opens up a separate window, so look at the top of the web browser," said John Estep, operations manager for Red Computer Services. "Make sure another window doesn't open up."

For Hall, she says this could happen to anyone regardless of the precautions they may take.

"Just be aware of your online, and make sure you have your anti-viruses to protect your system, but I had that and they still got me," said Hall.

Hall also says she will still do some of the banking online. She was able to get her funds back through her bank.