Adult in critical condition after hit by vehicle on East Market Street

Posted 9:39 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, September 17, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An adult is in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle while walking Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

At about 8:44 a.m., police said East Market Street, between Benbow Road and Laurel Street, was closed. The road has since reopened.

Police said the road was closed due to a vehicle hitting a person.

The Crime Scene Investigation unit was on scene, and the area was taped off.

Police have not identified the person hit or the driver.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.