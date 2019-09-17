Adult in critical condition after hit by vehicle on East Market Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An adult is in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle while walking Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

At about 8:44 a.m., police said East Market Street, between Benbow Road and Laurel Street, was closed. The road has since reopened.

Police said the road was closed due to a vehicle hitting a person.

The Crime Scene Investigation unit was on scene, and the area was taped off.

Police have not identified the person hit or the driver.