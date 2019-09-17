Greensboro mental health facility could have license revoked, accused of endangering clients

Posted 6:16 pm, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:48PM, September 17, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A mental health and substance abuse facility in Greensboro could soon have it’s license revoked.

FOX8 just learned the Department of Health and Human Services sent United Youth Care Services a notice with an intent to revoke its license.  

After an investigation, DHHS determined that the violations endanger the health and welfare of clients.

United Youth Care Services also faces two $3,000 fines and was ordered to no longer accept anymore clients.

The group has 10 days from the notice date  to dispute the violations.

The documents are dated Sept. 12.

“It has been determined that your facilities violations of the above statute endanger the health safety and welfare of clients in your facility," the documents say. 

