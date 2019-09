Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVE VALLEY, N.C. -- There's a tiny town in North Carolina where you cannot drive your car on Main Street.

You can ride a horse or stroll down the street past the saloons and leather shop.

The town of Love Valley is in the Brushy Mountains in Northern Iredell County.

One man built the town 65 years ago because he wanted to be a cowboy.

Now his granddaughter is keeping his legacy going.

Shannon Smith took a trip to Love Valley to visit the Cowboy Capital of North Carolina.