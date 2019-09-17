× Former Greensboro group home employee faces new sex offense charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former employee of a Greensboro group home is facing new sex charges, according to Deputy County Attorney Jim Secor.

Richard Vernell Heath, 51, already faced one count of statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Heath now faces charges of first-degree sexual offense with a child.

Heath was arrested last Tuesday.

The new charges stem from a third victim coming forward in the case.

The group home was co-owned by Deputy Police Chief James Hinson.

Hinson retired from the Greensboro Police Department on Friday.