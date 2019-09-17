Family loses home in Archdale fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- An Archdale home caught fire and burned down late Monday night as billowing smoke and flames rose into in the sky.

Fire Department investigators with Guilford and Randolph county believe the fire was electrical and that it started on the back porch.

Looking at his mother's burnt up home on Tuesday, Robert Lackey knows how lucky his cousin Kelly and her boyfriend BJ are.

"I don't care about the stuff. I'm just glad they got out," Lackey said. "That's the main thing. It'll be rebuilt. It's just stuff."

Walking towards their charred home on Hudson Street, they're leaning on family and their community.

"Just the wires burning. It's a different smell. I knew, so I started looking and I saw the fire," said Thomas Dilldine, a neighbor.

He saw the fire from his home.

"I screamed 'Fire!' and the gentleman down the way dashed into the house," Dilldine said.

The community teamed up together to save lives.

"When I saw [the flames] go over top of the roof, I just said get everyone out," Dilldine said. "The other gentleman ran around the front and got everyone out."

Lackey says that made all the difference.

"I don't think [Kelly] would have known. When they came in, she got out of the shower, and they were like you need to get out now," Lackey said.

FOX8 learned a steel door on the outside of the house prevented the fire from spreading from the rest of the house long enough so that everyone, including three dogs, could get outside safely.